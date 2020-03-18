|
NORTON, Claire (McEachern) Age 90 of West Roxbury, March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Norton. Loving mother of Nancy Allen and her husband Joseph of Beacon Hill, Michael Norton and his wife Stacey of Dedham, Susan Goggin and her husband Philip of Nobleboro, ME, Paula Vaughan of Conway, NH, Julie Lawler and her husband Richard of West Roxbury, and James Norton and his wife Gina of Norwood. Loving grandmother of Jameson Allen of Scituate, Nicole Allen of South Boston, Michael Norton of Dedham, Stephen Goggin of Rockland, Patrick and Jonathan Goggin of Braintree, Jack and Kate Vaughan of Conway, NH, Conor and Corey Lawler of West Roxbury, and Olivia and James Norton of Norwood. Sister of Jeanne Jones of Roslindale and the late Ruth McEachern and Paul McEachern. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Claire was a proud member of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. Claire enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and singing. Visiting hours at the Sacred Heart Church, 60 Brown Ave. Roslindale Friday, March 20th from 10-11am. 25 people will be permitted into the church at a time. A private Funeral Mass will follow. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Brain Aneurysm Foundation 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020