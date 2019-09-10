Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St Agatha's Church
Milton, MA
CLAIRE P. (FLEBOTTE) KLEHM

CLAIRE P. (FLEBOTTE) KLEHM Obituary
KLEHM, Claire P. (Flebotte) Of Milton, age 96, September 7, beloved wife of the late William F. Klehm. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Hartnett and her late husband William of Weymouth, Jeanne M. Gill and her husband Brian of Largo, FL and Nancy C. Gould and her husband Robert of Milton. Grandmother of Steven Burkhamer, Randy Burkhamer, Caitlin Wilson, William Hartnett and the late Michelle Worthy. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Agatha's Church, Milton, Friday, September 13, at 10:30 AM. Visitation at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, 9-10 AM. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. If desired, contributions in Claire's memory may be sent to Hancock Park Patient Activities Fund, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169. For further information please visit dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019
