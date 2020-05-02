|
McBRINE, Claire R. (Lindsay) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 90, due complications from Covid-19. Claire was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Richard (Red) McBrine and they were the loving and devoted parents of Nancy M. Sheehan and her husband Mark (deceased) of Plymouth and Jeanne Strickland and her husband Jack of West Roxbury. They resided in Brookline for 42 years before returning to Claire's childhood home in West Roxbury. For the past eight years, Claire was an active resident at Sophia Snow House in West Roxbury. Claire was a graduate of Roslindale High School and went on to work at John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Boston. While raising her daughters, she worked as a secretary at various part time jobs and was a volunteer at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital. Growing up, Claire's life centered on the West Roxbury United Methodist Church where she and her family were active members and she sang in the choir. Continuing through her adult life, Claire remained very involved in the church and along with other women of her generation, organized the JOY Group. In her later years, she reflected often on the happy memories and close friendships she formed during their half century of monthly gatherings at one another's homes. Claire had an outgoing personality, an exceptional sense of humor and was a friend to all. She was especially close with her older sister, Marian, who passed away in 1988. Most importantly, she triumphed in her role as mother and best friend to her daughters. She instilled strong morals, always encouraged them, was their confidante and took great pride in the women they became as a result of her nurturing and inspiration. Claire cherished her four grandsons: Gary (Kristina) Sheehan of West Barnstable, Michael (Stephanie) Sheehan of Wilmington, NC, Kevin (Katie) Sheehan of Reno, NV and Bryan (fiancé Devon) Strickland of Charlestown, in addition to her one and only, much-loved granddaughter, Kelly Strickland of Dorchester. She was the treasured great-grandmother of five and was looking forward to the births of two more great-grandchildren in July. She leaves behind her two devoted nieces Jody Dirienzo of Franklin and Diane Martin of Medfield and their families, as well as many other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her loving parents Charles and Emma (Patterson) Lindsay. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Claire's Life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private. Donations in Claire's memory can be made to Sophia Snow House, Inc., 1215 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Claire's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Lawrence Starr and Brian Pacheco LPN, as well as caregivers and staff at Sophia Snow House for their compassion, care and support over the years. Most especially, during the past three weeks as everyone coordinated their efforts in an attempt to triumph over this devastating virus which, sadly, took Claire's life. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020