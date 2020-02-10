Boston Globe Obituaries
RADCLIFFE, Claire (Russo) Of Everett, formerly of Dorchester. Devoted mother of the late Michael J. Radcliffe. Dear sister of Jane Collins and the late Dorothea Maiani and Thomas Russo. Cherished grandmother of David Radcliffe and Karen Radcliffe. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Thursday, February 13th at 11am. The family will receive visitors on Thursday (same day) from 10-11am. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
