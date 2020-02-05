Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIRE SHOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE (GREENSTEIN) SHOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAIRE (GREENSTEIN) SHOR Obituary
SHOR, Claire (Greenstein) Age 100, of San Francisco, CA, formerly of Malden & Everett, entered eternal rest on February 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Max "Dixie" Shor. Beloved mother of Rochelle & her husband Jeff Rondinone and Jaqueline Shor. Adored grandmother of David Rondinone and Troy Rondinone. Cherished great-grandmother of Rowan Rondinone, Catalina Rondinone, and Quinn Rocklinone. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Rte. 60), MALDEN, on Friday, February 7, at 11:00 AM. Interment in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to the Jewish Home, 302 Silver Ave., San Francisco, CA 94112. For directions or online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLAIRE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -