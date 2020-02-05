|
|
SHOR, Claire (Greenstein) Age 100, of San Francisco, CA, formerly of Malden & Everett, entered eternal rest on February 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Max "Dixie" Shor. Beloved mother of Rochelle & her husband Jeff Rondinone and Jaqueline Shor. Adored grandmother of David Rondinone and Troy Rondinone. Cherished great-grandmother of Rowan Rondinone, Catalina Rondinone, and Quinn Rocklinone. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Rte. 60), MALDEN, on Friday, February 7, at 11:00 AM. Interment in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to the Jewish Home, 302 Silver Ave., San Francisco, CA 94112. For directions or online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020