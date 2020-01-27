|
|
SKLAR, Claire Longtime resident of Sharon and Falmouth, Claire, 89, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. Claire established lifelong friendships which were treasured through the years. Friends and family meant everything to her. Claire was a giving person that relished coordinating and participating in celebratory events or being there for whomever required comfort and support when it was needed. Claire was born on May 11th, 1930 in Pittsfield, where she met her beloved husband Eliot at age 16 at a dance in Quincy. Soon thereafter, they fell in love and married on December 10, 1948 in Washington, D.C. Claire and her husband Eliot raised their family in the town of Sharon, which she cherished. There, she developed a close-knit family of friends that she valued throughout her life. Claire leaves her beloved husband of 71 years, Eliot Sklar. She was an unconditionally devoted mother to her three sons; Ken, Alan, Jerry Sklar and her daughter-in-law Paula Sklar of Grapevine, Texas. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Derek of Easton, Gina Cruz Lopez of Naples, Florida, Kelley Rose, her husband Britt Dougherty, and great-grandchild Beckett (2) of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, Riley of Austin, Texas and Cassidy Sklar of Grapevine, Texas, all of whom she adored. Claire was the beloved aunt of Robin and Allan Windt of New York, David Herman and his wife Iris of Israel, and Bernard Widlansky and his wife Lois of Ohio. Claire also leaves her beloved brother Jack Herman of Clearwater, Florida whom she loved dearly and his wife, the late Florence Herman. Claire is also survived by her extended family, including cousins in Florida as well as her beloved cousin Selma (Garbowit) Tandowsky of Burlingame, California. Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Israel and Rose Herman. The family is deeply grateful to the loving staff at Newbridge on the Charles for the care and compassion which they provided through these last few years. Family and friends are welcome to join in "A Celebration of Claire's Life" which will be held on January 31, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Temple Sinai, 25 Canton Street, Sharon, MA 02067. A reception will follow. A private Graveside Service will be held at Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the or the . For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020