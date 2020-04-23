|
|
CALLAHAN, SISTER CLAIRE, SNDdeN Age 98, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester. Sister Claire was born in Boston, daughter of Michael D. and Julia A. (Duggan) Callahan. She graduated from St. Gregory's High School, Dorchester and entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1939 as Sister Ann Bernadette. She graduated from Emmanuel College, where she studied English, Education and History. She earned a Master's degree at Boston College in 17th Century English Literature. Sister completed several other educational programs to enhance her long ministry. Sister Claire was a teacher at Notre Dame schools in CT and the Greater Boston area from 1942 to 1962. She was principal of St. Bernard School in West Newton from 1962 to 1966. In 1966, she moved to Kenya to focus her ministry on the African mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame. She worked in Kenya for 13 years with a variety of responsibilities. In 1979, Sister returned to Massachusetts, for a new chapter in her ministry. She filled several administrative positions for the Ipswich Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She also performed some parish pastoral work. In retirement, she was a freelance graphic artist. Sister Claire leaves her sister Elizabeth Clancy of West Kingston, RI, nieces, nephews and her religious sisters, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Marie Foley and Josephine M. Callahan, and her brothers, and Joseph and Daniel Callahan. The Burial was private in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later time when gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020