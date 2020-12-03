DEL PONTE, Claire T. (Hughes) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville and Cambridge. December 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Del Ponte (retired SFD). Loving mother of Lynne Feeney and her husband Kevin of Medford and the late Joseph Del Ponte. Devoted grandmother of Kaitlyn, Joseph, and Patrick Feeney. Sister of the late Mary Alice Sheehy and Harry Hughes. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation in Saint Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Saint Raphael Church at 11:30 am. Masks, social distancing and Covid-19 protocol will be enforced. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Raphael Church Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com