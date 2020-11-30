DEVINE, Claire T. Age 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 24, 2020 in Middlebury, Vermont. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas G. Devine and devoted mother of Thomas J. Devine, and loving grandmother of Brendan and Tristan Devine. Claire Devine was born on June 23, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts, one of four daughters born of Francis (Donahue) Lawlor and James Lawlor. She graduated from Girls Latin School in 1948 and obtained her Bachelor's degree in Education from Boston Teacher's College in 1952. Mrs. Devine went on to obtain a Master's degree from Boston University in 1956. It was at B.U. that she met her future husband while they were standing in line to register for classes. Mrs. Devine was a gifted and dedicated teacher. She taught for many years in the Boston public schools, including the Margaret Fuller School. She instilled a love of reading and knowledge in hundreds of children, whose progress she followed with pride long after they had moved on from her class. Mrs. Devine was a lifelong resident of Jamaica Plan until her move to Middlebury, Vermont two years ago. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary McKnight, Anne Harrington, and Dorothy Fenick. She enjoyed travel, music and the arts, Beatrix Potter, rides on the swan boats, and conversations with her cats. She was a quiet person with a wry wit and memorable sense of humor. She believed in doing the right thing. Her home was a well-known destination for the neighborhood children who knew "there would always be cookies on hand." She cherished time with her sisters, grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury on Friday, December 4, at 11:30 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the A.S.P.C.A. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
The Mass will be live-streamed. Information about how to view the Mass remotely can be found on the St. Theresa of Avila Parish website,www.sttheresaparishboston.com
