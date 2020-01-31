Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St.
Wellesley Hills, MA
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:15 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St.
Wellesley Hills, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:45 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St
Wellesley Hills, MA
DILL, SISTER CLAIRE THERESA SC Of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on January 30, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 73 years who was missioned in Brooklyn, NY and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Locally in Academy of the Assumption, Wellesley; St. Francis of Assisi, Medford; St. Peter, Lowell; St. Patrick, Lawrence; St. Michael, North Andover. Beloved daughter of the late Perley & Agnes (Sweeney) Dill. Sister of the late Claire Dill and Theresa O'Neil. Survived by her cousin Kathleen Partridge and her cousin's son Shaun Hefner, as well as all her sisters in community. Visiting Hours at Mt. St. Vincent, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills on Monday, February 3 from 9:30 - 10:15 am with a prayer service at 10:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, North Andover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
