|
|
WALDMAN, Claire Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert Waldman. Devoted mother of Stanley Waldman and wife Nancy of Dartmouth, Helaine Broderick and husband Thomas of Chatham, Barbara Waldman of Watertown, and Pamela Winters and husband Edward of Lexington. Loving sister of Teri Felder. Adored grandmother of Arielle, Benjamin, Simone, Alexander, Philip, Leah, Julianna, and Bradley. Lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of Dora and Benjamin Cohen, she grew up in Boston, graduated from Girls Latin School in 1944 and Northeastern University in 1947. She married Robert Waldman in 1949 and raised their children in Sharon. Working at Dr. Herschfus' office in Sharon for decades, she loved getting to know so many families in town. She loved traveling with family and friends. Her social calendar was always full with activities and trips from her many social groups. She loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors who were all so important to her in both Massachusetts and Delray Beach. A private Graveside Service was held. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations in Claire's memory may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dept. of Cardiovascular Medicine, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115, Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham, MA 02453, or to a . Condolences may be sent to Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021, and will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020