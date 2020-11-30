WOOD, Claire "Coco" (Holmes) Age 91, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, at her home in Westwood, MA, surrounded by immediate family.
Coco was born to Dorothy Wyman Holmes on March 2, 1929, in Boston, MA, and lived most of her life in the Greater Boston Area. Coco served as a model of devotion and dedication to family above all else and worked tirelessly from a young age to support her mother, siblings, and daughter. After a lifelong career as executive assistant to the CEO at ET&L Construction in Stow, MA, she had the opportunity in her retirement years to travel to Jupiter, FL, where she spent time by the pool enjoying the sunshine with a cup of English Breakfast tea and one of the many novels she read.
Coco would be first to say that her greatest pride and joy in life was her daughter Virginia and grandson Michael. She was a strong, independent woman known for her sharp sense of humor, love of friends and family, and effortless grace that was easy to become enamored with. She touched everyone that she met in a profound way and will be remembered as a warm and loving light who shone brightly on all those around her.
Coco was preceded in death by her mother and sister Virginia Holmes. She is survived by her daughter Virginia Nahill Kayes, son-in-law Nickolas Kayes and his son Nickolas, grandson Michael David Nahill and his partner Samantha Youmans, and siblings Ronald Holmes, Marilyn Robillard, and Laraine "Dee" Wyman. Coco was also a loving aunt to Ronny Holmes, Jr., Frank Holmes, Rhonda Colwell, Donna Dominguez, Ronny Robillard, Kerry Robillard (deceased), Linda Marlowe, and Ryan Kisiel. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Isandra "Sandy" Miranda for the wonderful care she provided to Coco in her later years.
Coco will be laid to rest alongside her mother and sister at St. Joseph's Cemetery with a private Interment Service. The family intends to host a Celebration of Life in 2021 with further information to be shared at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Good Shephard Community Care in Newton, MA.