TSIANG, Claire Y. Of Newton, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald C., loving mother of Tina Harding and her husband Scott from Milford, Ted and Todd, both from Newton. Claire grew up in Brookline with her siblings, Charlie Yip, Madeleine Wong, Ruby Louie and James Yip. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. A Memorial Service will be held from 2:30-4:30 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Chapel at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019