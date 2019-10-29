Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Chapel at Newton Cemetery
791 Walnut St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIRE TSIANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE Y. TSIANG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAIRE Y. TSIANG Obituary
TSIANG, Claire Y. Of Newton, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald C., loving mother of Tina Harding and her husband Scott from Milford, Ted and Todd, both from Newton. Claire grew up in Brookline with her siblings, Charlie Yip, Madeleine Wong, Ruby Louie and James Yip. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. A Memorial Service will be held from 2:30-4:30 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Chapel at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLAIRE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now