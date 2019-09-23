|
ARGENTAKIS, Clara Of Lawrence, formerly of Somerville, Sept. 20th. Mother of Marlynda Millerick-Pinheiro and her husband Cliff of Lawrence. Sister of Mary (Argentakis) Barnard and her husband Edward of FL, Sylvia (Argentakis) Terry and her husband Joseph of NH and the late James Argentakis. Yiayia of Jack Pinheiro. Clara is survived by her best friend and cousin Dessie (Gourgoumis) Tsagaris as well as several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services for Clara in The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville on Thursday, Sept. 26th at 11am. Visiting Hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clara's name to the above mentioned church. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019