ATLAS, Clara (Mandell) Of Walpole, formerly of Stoughton, passed away July 5, 2019 at 96 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Harry & Yetta (Burstein) Mandell. Beloved wife of Stanley J. Atlas. Loving mother of Robert Atlas & his wife Leslie Rappaport-Atlas of Franklin and Sandi Atlas-Gordon & her husband David Gordon of Sharon. Dear sister of Leon Mandell and the late May Welsh and Milton Mandell. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Monday, July 8 at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Happenstance Theatre c/o of Fractured Atlas, attn: Development, 248 West 35th St., 10th floor, New York, NY 10001. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019