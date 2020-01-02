|
CAPONE, Clara E. Age 94, a lifelong resident of Winchester, Jan. 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of Ambrose and Mary (Colucciello) Capone. Dear sister of the late Josephine Rotondi, Paul and Frank Capone. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tues., Jan. 7th, at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Beacon Hospice, 529 Main St., Suite 126, Charlestown, MA 02129. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020