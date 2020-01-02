Boston Globe Obituaries
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 Washington St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
CLARA E. CAPONE

CLARA E. CAPONE Obituary
CAPONE, Clara E. Age 94, a lifelong resident of Winchester, Jan. 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of Ambrose and Mary (Colucciello) Capone. Dear sister of the late Josephine Rotondi, Paul and Frank Capone. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tues., Jan. 7th, at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Beacon Hospice, 529 Main St., Suite 126, Charlestown, MA 02129. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
