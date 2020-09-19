1/
CLARA LORRAINE (WEISMANN) STANZIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANZIN, Clara Lorraine (Weismann) Of Walpole, formerly of Needham, September 19, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Stanzin. Loving mother of Laura J. Stanzin of Danielson, Connecticut, Cathy S. Feeley and her husband, Kevin, of East Walpole, and Amy S. Mulvey and her husband, Kevin, of Falmouth. Cherished grandmother of Matt Feeley, Hannah Feeley, Caroline Feeley, Sarah Feeley, Jessie Mulvey, Eric Mulvey, Connor Mulvey, and Hunter Mulvey. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Clara's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private with interment taking place in the Needham Cemetery. Clara's twelve years at New Pond Village in Walpole have been nothing short of amazing because of the dedicated and caring staff, who she adored. As a token of their appreciation, Clara's family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be considered to the New Pond Village Holiday Fund, which gives back to the staff at the end of every year. Contributions may either be mailed to: The Holiday Fund, c/o Adam Manchester, 180 Main Street, Walpole, MA 02081, or made through http://gf.me/u/yzvx4z Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved