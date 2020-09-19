STANZIN, Clara Lorraine (Weismann) Of Walpole, formerly of Needham, September 19, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Stanzin. Loving mother of Laura J. Stanzin of Danielson, Connecticut, Cathy S. Feeley and her husband, Kevin, of East Walpole, and Amy S. Mulvey and her husband, Kevin, of Falmouth. Cherished grandmother of Matt Feeley, Hannah Feeley, Caroline Feeley, Sarah Feeley, Jessie Mulvey, Eric Mulvey, Connor Mulvey, and Hunter Mulvey. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Clara's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private with interment taking place in the Needham Cemetery. Clara's twelve years at New Pond Village in Walpole have been nothing short of amazing because of the dedicated and caring staff, who she adored. As a token of their appreciation, Clara's family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be considered to the New Pond Village Holiday Fund, which gives back to the staff at the end of every year. Contributions may either be mailed to: The Holiday Fund, c/o Adam Manchester, 180 Main Street, Walpole, MA 02081, or made through http://gf.me/u/yzvx4z
