CLARA SPINOSA
CLARA T. (D'ONOFRIO) SPINOSA

CLARA T. (D'ONOFRIO) SPINOSA Obituary
SPINOSA, Clara T. (D'Onofrio) Of Somerville, June 27, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Salvatore J. Spinosa. Loving mother of Elaine Spinsoa of Woburn and Gail Sullivan and her husband John of Groton. Predeceased by her siblings, John D'Onofrio, Vincenza Paolillo, Eugene D'Onofrio, Mary Sodi and Ugo D'Onofrio. Beloved grandmother of Jason Cammarata and his wife Deborah of Woburn, and great-grandmother, of Olivia Cammarata. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, Mon., July 1, at 8:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 9:00 AM. Visitation at the funeral home on Sun., June 30, from 3:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brightview Employees Fund, 199 Concord Ave., Billerica, MA 01821. For obituary please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
