Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Parish
512 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARE LOWNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARE ANN LOWNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARE ANN LOWNEY Obituary
LOWNEY, Clare Ann Of Newton, formerly of Gloucester, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late William P. Lowney, she was the devoted mother of William P., Jr. and his wife Brenda of Chelmsford, Kathleen C. Lowney of Newton and the late Jane A. Lowney. Dear sister of the late Mary Kiley and Edmund and David Lafferty, she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11th, at 11AM, in St. Raphael Parish, 512 High St., Medford, followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening, from 4-7PM, in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clare's memory may be made to a . Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Clare Ann LOWNEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -