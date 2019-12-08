|
LOWNEY, Clare Ann Of Newton, formerly of Gloucester, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late William P. Lowney, she was the devoted mother of William P., Jr. and his wife Brenda of Chelmsford, Kathleen C. Lowney of Newton and the late Jane A. Lowney. Dear sister of the late Mary Kiley and Edmund and David Lafferty, she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11th, at 11AM, in St. Raphael Parish, 512 High St., Medford, followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening, from 4-7PM, in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clare's memory may be made to a . Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019