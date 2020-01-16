|
SHEA, Clare J. (Ellis) Of Norwood, formerly of Dorchester and Hyde Park, passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Shea (retired BPD). Devoted mother of James T. Shea and his wife Laurie of Norwood, Roberta L. Morgan and her husband Donald A. of Norwood and Carol S. O'Toole and her husband Thomas F. of Norwood. Sister of the late David Ellis. Sister-in-law of Mary Ellis of Braintree. Daughter of the late Sherman and Louise A. (Murphy) Ellis. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Clare taught line dancing at the Norwood Civic Center and also in Plainville, Franklin and Needham for over 20 years. She was also a retried Computer Operator for State Street Bank working there for 26 years. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St. NORWOOD, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
