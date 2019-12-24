|
|
McNALLY, Clare L. (McNeice) Of Watertown, December 23, 2019. Wife of Joseph J. McNally. Mother of Cheryl Anne Howell (Daniel) of Watertown and Lynne Marie Clow (Trevor) of P.E.I., Canada. Grandmother of Julia Lynne Howell, Jack Clow and Henry Clow. Sister of John McNeice of Canton and the late Donald McNeice and Joan Church. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her in-laws, the McNally families in P.E.I., Canada. Family and friends will honor and remember Clare's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, December 27th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, and again on Saturday at 9 a.m., before leaving in procession to Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main St., Watertown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019