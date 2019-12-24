Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main St. (Rte. 20)
Waltham, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
212 Main Street
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARE MCNALLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARE L. (MCNEICE) MCNALLY


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARE L. (MCNEICE) MCNALLY Obituary
McNALLY, Clare L. (McNeice) Of Watertown, December 23, 2019. Wife of Joseph J. McNally. Mother of Cheryl Anne Howell (Daniel) of Watertown and Lynne Marie Clow (Trevor) of P.E.I., Canada. Grandmother of Julia Lynne Howell, Jack Clow and Henry Clow. Sister of John McNeice of Canton and the late Donald McNeice and Joan Church. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her in-laws, the McNally families in P.E.I., Canada. Family and friends will honor and remember Clare's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, December 27th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, and again on Saturday at 9 a.m., before leaving in procession to Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main St., Watertown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -