CROWLEY, Clare M. (Hogan) Age 92 of Lynn, died on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert C. Crowley. Born in Lynn she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes (McCauley) Hogan. A lifelong Lynn resident, she was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, class of 1947. Clare was the Assistant Treasurer of the City of Lynn for many years, and was the owner of Crowley's Pub on Lewis Street in Lynn. She was an active communicant of Holy Family Church in Lynn, and was a member of the Ladies Sodality. She was also a member of the Kelly Green Golf League in Nahant, and was a very proud grandmother. She is survived by her two sons; Michael A. Crowley and his wife Deborah A. and their children Brendan, Christopher, and Ryan of S. Weymouth, and Stephen T. Crowley and his wife Laura, and their children Michael, Daniel, Joseph, and John of Ann Arbor, MI, four daughters; Kathleen C. Sweeney and her partner Paul LeBlanc and her children Sean, Christopher, and Eric of Lynnfield, MaryEllen C. Kobierski and her husband Chester and their children Andrew and Alex of Beverly, Patricia A. Crowley and her partner Ann Roy of Sarasota, FL, and Carol J. Condon and her husband James and their children Matthew, Meghan, Michael, and Erin of Canton; as well as 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters. Visiting Hours: Her Funeral will be held on Thursday, at 10:00AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Lynn at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be on Wednesday, from 4-7PM. Burial will be private. Those who prefer may make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019