MORASH, Clare Margaret (Hoey) Age 94, of Centerville, on October 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Thomas J. and Grace M. (Moynahan) Hoey, born in Framingham and raised in Holliston. Graduate of Holliston High School, a proud member of the Simmons College class of 1948. After graduating from Simmons she met and married her husband, Arthur. Clare was a longtime and well-known 5th grade teacher - first at Osterville Elementary and then for 25 years at Centerville Elementary. To this day, her children enjoy meeting people who remember their mother and her great passion for teaching her students. Clare was predeceased by her parents, her husband Arthur R., her sisters Mary Williams and Joan Kilman and her great-grandson Jackson Zeigler. She is survived by her children, daughter Margaret (Glenn) Santos of Mashpee, son William (Diane) of Hingham, son Charles (Donna) of East Falmouth and son Lawrence (Joanne) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, her 12 grandchildren, Gillian (Jim) Dorman, Laura Anne Santos, Megan (Kristin) Klemmerer-Santos, Jennifer (Jason) Scott, Anthony (Samantha) Morash, Elizabeth (Brent) Custer, Thomas (Megan) Morash, Kathryn (Joe) Gill, Alyssa (Brian) Zeigler, Daniel Morash, Jacob (Kristi) Morash and Andrew Morash, her 2 step-grandchildren, Adam Genduso and Marissa Genduso, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including Mary Ellen Pierce and Sally Kacprowicz. A great-granddaughter is due in December. She is also survived by her great friend, Barbara Klimm. Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 22 at John Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Road, MARSTONS MILLS, MA 02648. Funeral at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 23 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 South Main Street, Centerville. Burial in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Clare's name may be made to the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, capeveterans.com
