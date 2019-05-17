MORABITO, Clare (Marano) Of Burlington, May 16. Beloved mother of Josephine Sullivan & her husband Jay of Deer Isles, ME, Anne Marie Parker & her husband Steven of North Billerica, Patricia Morabito & her husband Michael Caprio of Burlington, Angelo Morabito & his late wife Susan Taddeo of Pepperell, Daniel Morabito & his partner Tom Hehir of North Berwick, ME and Clare Morabito & her partner Bob Phillips of North Berwick, ME. Proud grandmother of Joe & Jamie Sullivan, Alex Parker, Bryan Morabito, Felicia Drew and the late Steven Parker. Clare is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Sister of Carmelina Glado & her husband Gerardo of Italy, Maria DeFabrizio & her late husband Tony of Somerville, Geraldine Snelders & her late husband Thomas of Woburn and Amelia McDermott & her late husband James of Woburn. Former wife of Angelo Morabito of Burlington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, (Exit 34 off Rt., 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, May 19 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, May 20 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Clare's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019