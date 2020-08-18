Boston Globe Obituaries
CLARE T. (SYLVESTER) BUCKLEY

BUCKLEY, Clare T. (Sylvester) Of Arlington, August 16. Died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Buckley. Loving mother of Maryellen Cyr and her late husband Robert, and Timothy Buckley, both of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Kevin Cyr and his wife Lisa, and Brian Cyr all of Wilmington. Great-grandmother of Robert, Jack and Brendan. Sister of Charles Maguire of FL and the late Paul Sylvester, Maryann Tremblay, and Francis Sylvester. Also survived by her sister-in-law Dianne Sylvester and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and devoted friends. Clare attended Emmanuel College, then pursued a long career at New England Telephone, later AT&T. She was a faithful and active parishioner at St. Eulalia's Parish. She served in many ministries, including religious ed, lector, parish council, and finance committee. She also volunteered tirelessly for many years for the St. Matthew's Food Pantry. Her family is especially grateful for the devotion of her dear friend Barbara and the exceptional care and kindness given by Abbie. A memorial visitation will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON on Tuesday, August 25th from 9:30-10:30 am, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Eulalia's Church in Winchester on Tuesday at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew's Food Pantry c/o St. Eulalia' s Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, or the Poor Clare Nuns, 920 Centre St., Boston. In memory of Clare's lifelong commitment to faith and service, please consider practicing a corporal work of mercy (Matthew 25:35-40). For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
