|
|
BEATTY, Clarence David "Bud" Of Hingham, died at home on March 8th after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born July 14th, 1929 in Fairview, Illinois to Roland Beatty and Hallie Keown Beatty, Bud was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army in Germany at the time of the Berlin airlift. He received his B.S. in Engineering in 1955 and married Jean Webb the same year. Bud worked at Camp Dresser & McKee for over 20 years. Bud is survived by his wife, L. Jean Webb Beatty, and by four children, David Beatty and wife Ellie, Kathy Scanlon and husband Rick, Annette Kerner and partner Anthony Meleo, and Kirk Beatty and wife Alma, and also five grandchildren and one great-grandson. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at UCC Norwell, 460 Main St., Norwell, MA. For full obituary, see mcnamara-sparrell.com
View the online memorial for Clarence David "Bud" BEATTY
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020