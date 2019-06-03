|
|
COOK, Clarence E. Age 95, of Concord, formerly of Everett, June 1, 2019. Beloved husband for 74 years of Natalie (Merenda) Cook. Devoted father of Janice Micarelli and her husband Robert of Carlisle and the late Gary Paul Cook and his surviving wife Deborah Waldman of FL. Proud grandfather of Jennifer Webb, Allison Sokoloff, Lindsay Bennett and great-grandfather of Logan, Paul, and Ava. Dear brother to Charles Cook, Vivian Kicksee, and the late Lyle, Louella, Ruby, and Orville. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 6th from 9 to 10:15 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial following with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Association, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 (). U.S. Navy Veteran-World War II. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019