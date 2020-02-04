|
|
JONES, Clarence Jack "Jeep" Of Roxbury, February 1, 2020 at age 86. Trailblazer and Humble Man of God. Devoted public servant serving as Boston's first black Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Boston Redevelopment Authority for 24 years. Beloved husband of Wanda Hale Jones of Roxbury. Loving father of Meta L. Jones of Dorchester, Kenneth D. Cunningham and his wife Eri Takano of E. Boston, Nadine E. Jones of Mattapan, Michael J. Jones and his wife Darcy of Malden, Mark J. Jones and his wife Dawn of Dorchester, Mark D. Cunningham of Tampa, FL and Melissa Elow and her husband Rev. Darryl Elow of Dorchester. Dear brother of Jacqueline Hoard of Boston. He is survived by 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. All Services will be held at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren Street, Roxbury. Visiting with the family Friday, 4-7 PM with reflections and remarks beginning at 7 PM. A Visitation Hour Saturday at 10 AM with Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Burial Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers, make donations in Jeep's memory to City Strings United, www.citystrings.org or to the Clarence and Wanda Jones Scholarship Fund, Winston-Salem State University, www.wssu.edu Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020