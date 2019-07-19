|
|
SHAPIRO, Clarence M. Age 96, of West Orange, NJ, formerly of Chelsea, MA passed away on July 18th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Deena (Katz) Shapiro. Devoted father of Shelley Geila Shapiro, Karen Ora Shapiro, Aviva Lana Shapiro & Abba David Shapiro. Loving son of the late Harry and Tillie Shapiro. Dear brother of Judith Lubov & the late Richard Shapiro. Adoring grandfather of Sarah, Omri, Shachar, Keshet, Maayan, Emily, Daniel & Ian & great-grandfather of Idan, Lior & Lavi. Clarence was a veteran of World War II, serving as a radio operator, expert rifleman & first-class gunner in the 102 division Antiaircraft Brigade. He graduated from Northeastern University College of Engineering in 1949 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was an avid stamp & coin collector, an amateur ham radio operator & a cameraman at CBS in the early days of television. Services will be held at the Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett on Sunday, July 21 at 1:00PM. For guest book & directions www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service Chelsea, MA 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019