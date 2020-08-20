|
HELLSTERN, Clark X. Of Los Angeles, CA, died suddenly on June 28, 2020. Born on March 21, 1994 in San Diego, CA, he spent the last three years of his life in the bright lights and sunshine of Southern California. Clark is survived by his mother Janet Blanchette Whitley and stepfather David Whitley of Framingham. He also leaves his maternal grandparents Eugene and Ann Blanchette of South Yarmouth, uncles John (Susan) Blanchette of Westford and Jerry Blanchette of Framingham, and cousins Michael, Melissa, Stephen and Jessica. Clark affected many people in his short lifetime. He had a huge heart and was committed to the friendships made over his lifetime and always took time to make sure others were taken care of. Clark enjoyed playing basketball and was an avid sports enthusiast. He was a dedicated Boston sports fan and celebrated the many triumphs of his "home teams." A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date, when conditions permit. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House California, 1325 North Western Ave., Hollywood, CA 90027 or online at covenanthousecalifornia.org/donate-now Please mention the gift is in memory of Clark Hellstern.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020