LAHAIE, Claudette M. (Soucie) Of Arlington, MA passed away peacefully at home on November 24. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Lahaie. Loving mother to Susan Lahaie and her late husband Ron of Dover, DE, Ann Soucie and her husband Brent of Wells, ME, Paul Lahaie and his partner Denise of Manchester, NH, Peter Lahaie and his wife Mercedes of Aventura, FL and the late Mark Lahaie. Dear grandmother to Robbie, Katie, Lisa, James, Daniel, John, Paul, Ryan, Robert and Mercedes. Sister of the late Fred Soucie. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and daughters of her heart Anil Hines, MaryLou Chamberland, Lyn Taber and Mara Klein Collins. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday, December 4 at 11:30am in the St. Agnes Church. Live stream available at cparl.org
Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claudette's name can be made to The Arlington Food Pantry at www.arlingtoneats.org
