SMITH, Claudette P. (Paradis) April 7th, of Revere, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Smith. Devoted mother of Randy Smith and wife Renee Martineau-Smith of Malden and Timothy Smith and girlfriend Danielle Riley of Revere. Cherished sister of Donald Paradis of ME, and the late Anita McMullen and Paula Carey. Proud grandmother of Antonio, Timothy, Graysen, and Bella, and great-grandmother of Mia. A private committal will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020