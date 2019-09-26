|
KRAUS, Claudio Passed away a few days after his 70th birthday. He came to the USA from Milan, Italy in 1966, at age 17, to attend college. He received a BS and Master's Degree in electrical engineering at Lowell Tech., and went on to pursue a second Master's and PhD in economics at Northeastern University. He taught economics/finance at Bentley College until the early 80's, when he decided to try a new idea. In 1981, he initiated a small business importing quartzes, geodes and agates from Brazil. He tested the product at regional craft shows and found enough customer interest to approach Faneuil Hall Marketplace with the idea of a shop. In 1982, he opened Geoclassics, the first gem, mineral, jewelry and fossil store in Boston. As of this writing the shop has remained true to his vision for 37 years. In addition to running his own store, Claudio was an important member of the Executive Committee of the Merchant Board at Faneuil Hall, the body that represents the shop owners. For many years he has given his time, energy and extensive knowledge of Faneuil Hall to preserve its original intent to provide a nurturing business environment for small, local businesses. Claudio had lots of interests; he was an accomplished sportsman; soccer in his youth, skiing, tennis. He loved history and politics, domestic and international, and he would always appreciate a lively discussion on these topics. His real tender spot, however, was for animals, especially dogs, he found himself a 4-legged buddy on many a vacation! He leaves behind his wife, Lorrie, and a brother, Danny, and family in Milan, Italy. A Service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11am, at the Doherty Funeral Services, 855 Broadway, SOMERVILLE, MA, 617-625-4320 or dohertyfuneralservice.com In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to an animal charity e.g. ASPCA or PAWS.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019