Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for CLEMENT YOUSSEF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. FR. CLEMENT YOUSSEF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REV. FR. CLEMENT YOUSSEF Obituary
YOUSSEF, Rev. Fr. Clement Rev. Fr. Clement Aziz Youssef was born into Eternal Life on May 31, 2019. Born into Life in Egypt in 1953, Fr. Clement was ordained in 1985 and served as a Melkite priest at St. Basil Seminary in Methuen, St. Joseph Church in Lawrence, St. Elias Church in Cleveland, Ohio, and most recently as the Chaplain at the V.A. Medical Center in West Roxbury. He was the son of the late Aziz and Zahia Youssef. Brother of Zizef, Adly, Ibtsam, Michel, and Emad. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours, Sunday 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Melkite Cathedral, 7 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury. Funeral Service at the Cathedral Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Trisagion Prayers at the Cathedral Monday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Lazarus Cemetery in Charlton, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Fr. Clement's memory to the Cathedral. Gusetbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now