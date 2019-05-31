YOUSSEF, Rev. Fr. Clement Rev. Fr. Clement Aziz Youssef was born into Eternal Life on May 31, 2019. Born into Life in Egypt in 1953, Fr. Clement was ordained in 1985 and served as a Melkite priest at St. Basil Seminary in Methuen, St. Joseph Church in Lawrence, St. Elias Church in Cleveland, Ohio, and most recently as the Chaplain at the V.A. Medical Center in West Roxbury. He was the son of the late Aziz and Zahia Youssef. Brother of Zizef, Adly, Ibtsam, Michel, and Emad. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours, Sunday 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Melkite Cathedral, 7 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury. Funeral Service at the Cathedral Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Trisagion Prayers at the Cathedral Monday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Lazarus Cemetery in Charlton, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Fr. Clement's memory to the Cathedral. Gusetbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600 Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary