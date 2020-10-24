CLEMENTINA TRIGLIONI

TRIGLIONE, Clementina "Tina" With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Clementina (Tina) Triglione, of Winchester, MA, Humarock, MA and Palm City, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Triglione and the loving mother of Arthur and Janet Triglione of Reading, Janice and Richard Weiner of Winchester, Susan and Jon Lindberg of Hingham, and Anthony Triglione of West Newbury. Devoted grandmother to Cristina, Mark, Jenna, Michael, Kristen, Erica, Dana, Spencer, Brian, and Lauren and 3 great-grandchildren. Endeared sister to Mal Cozza, Linda Sullivan, Rita Antonellis, and the late Lisa Cozza and Philip D'Errico.
Tina was blessed with good health for most of her 95 years. She spent many wonderful summers in Humarock, where she enjoyed her days with friends and family. It was her most special place. Tina was an avid golfer, belonging to Winchester Country Club, Marshfield Country Club, and Martin Downs Country Club in Florida. She had many talents; she sang in the church choir in Florida, graced her home with the beautiful oil paintings and pastels she created, and passed on both her wonderful recipes and love of cooking to several generations. She was also a devoted Red Sox fan, she never missed a game, and always loved telling the story of the time she and her sister Mal stood in front of Ted William's car after a game until he gave them an autograph and a photograph!
Later in life, Tina was fortunate to have resources to support many causes including the Mission of Deeds which was started by her husband, Tony, to help families in need. She also enjoyed volunteer work with the EnKa Society and the Winchester Home and Garden Club, to which she devoted many hours.
Tina will be remembered for her kind, beautiful and thoughtful ways, her generous spirit and her fierce family love. She will be dearly missed by the many generations she nurtured.
Funeral services will be private due to current Covid concerns and under the direction of Lane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Avenue, Reading, MA 01867 or online at www.missionofdeeds.org
