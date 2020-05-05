|
JAMGOCHIAN, Clementine E. (DeNicola) Age 95, of Peabody, passed away Saturday evening at the LifeCare Center of Stoneham, following a brief battle with Covid-19. Clementine was born in Boston, MA, on April 4, 1925, daughter of the late Louis "Luigi" DeNicola and Anna (Marano) DeNicola. Her parents were proud Italian immigrants, and found success in the United States. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Joseph Jamgochian. She and Frank were happily married for 49 years, and they did everything together. They lovingly raised their 3 children, (Frank) Stephen, David, and Mari Lisa in their West Peabody home. A devout Catholic, Clem or "Clemmie" as she was known to many dear friends was very active in her West Peabody community and local Parish St. Adelaide's of Peabody, also later St. John the Baptist parish in Peabody. Clem loved to cook big meals – if didn't matter if you had just already eaten- she was a good Italian and you were about to sit down and have a meal with her in her kitchen. Clem still got together regularly up until a few years ago with her "Ann & Hope" girls whom she worked with part-time. She had been a homemaker for the majority of her life, tending to the needs of her family. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Stoneham later in her life. She also bravely battled Multiple Sclerosis every day for 50 years. She is mourned by her son David, daughter Mari, F. Stephen, his wife Marion, their daughter Julie and her partner Katherine. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-grandchild, and many close friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Joseph Jamgochian, and by her dear sister Mary DeNicola Fitzgerald, among many other loved ones. Due to current CDC guidelines, a private Burial will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020