NESTOR, Cleo Eva (Sturgis) Of Lynnfield, MA, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas C. Nestor. Devoted mother of Maria LaVita and her husband Ralph, Julie Tsakirgis, and Nikki Martin and her husband Geoff. Cherished grandmother of George Tsakirgis, Jerome Cappadona, and Nikki Cappadona. Also survived by many relatives and friends. As a result of the current health crisis in our world today and our love for our family and friends, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cleo's memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472 or to the Joslin Clinic, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Complete notice to appear on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020