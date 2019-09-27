|
|
VOLLHEIM, Cleone (O'Dell) Van Winkle Passed peacefully Sept. 25, 2019. Wife of the late Willard "Rip" Van Winkle & William "Bill" Vollheim. Survived by her three children, Wesley A. Van Winkle & wife Whitney Gould; Nancy (Van Winkle) Burns and her husband David, their son Brian and wife Erica with daughter Kira; & Martha Van Winkle & husband Charlie Van Dusen; Cleone's sister Andrea O'Dell; 3 nephews William, Robin & James Bryant. Predeceased by her parents, Clevah & Jeptha O'Dell; sister, Arliene O'Dell Bryant & her husband Capt. Harold F. Bryant. All Services will be at the United Methodist Church, 10 Church St., Westford, MA. Visiting Sun., Sept. 29th, from 6 to 8 p.m. & Mon., Sept. 30th, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the Funeral Service following at 10 a.m. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton, is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, also online at ; to D'Youville Life & Wellness Community, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854; or to the United Methodist Church, 10 Church St., Westford, MA 01886. Full obituary & memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019