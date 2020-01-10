|
BURRI, Clifford Sr. Of East Boston, formerly of Medford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 9th. Beloved husband of the late Jessie (Guarino) Burri. Devoted father of Clifford Burri Jr. of East Boston and his late wife Evelyn, Gina Beatrice and husband Michael of CA, and Steven Burri and wife Lorraine of East Boston. Dear brother of the late Claire Strabone, Robert Burri, Vera Iovanni, Frances Tully and David Burri. Cherished grandfather of Evelyn, Michael, Michael, Jr., Aaron, Nicholas, Steven, Jr. and Kristina. Adored great-grandfather of Bella, Gianna, Antonia, Michael, Aumri and Melea. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Cliff was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean Conflict. Past member of the Malden Moose Club, Courage Generation - St. Lazarus Church, Holy Name - St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church and the MBTA Carmen's Union 589 for 50 years. Family and friends will honor Clifford's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, MA 02128, on Tuesday, January 14th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and again Wednesday morning at 8:30am, before leaving in procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church for a 10:00am Mass Honoring Clifford's Life. Services will conclude with Clifford being Buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford with his beloved wife. May they rest in peace.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020