BUXTON, Clifford Age 86, of Groton, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was the loving husband of 29 years of Wilma (Flewelling) Buxton. Along with his wife, Clifford is survived by his children, Kim Philpott and her husband Robert of Andover and Tammy Forrest of Leominster; his stepdaughters, Christina Reutebuch of Manchester, NH and Robin Luppold and husband Ken of Riverview, FL. Clifford is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Ryan, Amy, Jessica, John, Amanda, Brian, Brooke, Sean and Kyle and one great-granddaughter, Savannah. A Memorial Service for Clifford will be held at the First Baptist Church, 365 Main Street, Groton on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, GROTON. For full obituary visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020