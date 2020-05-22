|
CARLETTI, Clifford D. Age 56, of Canton passed away May 18th. Born and raised in Glendale, CA he previously lived in North Attleboro and Stoughton before moving to Canton 10 years ago. He worked in the Construction Industry for years before retiring. Music was his passion and he enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, and hosting karaoke shows. Cliff also enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his fiancée Dawn Koufos of Canton. Father of Cristina Larson of CA, Christopher Carletti of North Attleboro, Cameron Carletti of CA, and Serena Carletti of North Attleboro. Stepfather of Adam Koufos of Stoughton. Son of Arlene Carletti of CA and the late William Carletti. Brother of Connie Senner, Terry Cordero and William Carletti, all of CA. Grandfather of Phire Carletti. Funeral Services are private. For guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020