BENOIT, Clifford E. Clifford Edward Benoit "Cica" of Arlington, passed away on April 24, 2020, just a year after losing his beloved wife of 65 years, Helen Benoit. He died of a heart-related illness. Born in Somerville in 1929, Cliff was the son of Anna and Clifford Benoit. He is survived by his children, John and his wife Julie of Methuen, Susan Biggins and her partner, John of Rhode Island, Frances Bowler and her husband Billy of Hull, Peter and his wife, Jean Bernhardt, of Salisbury, Paul and his wife, Jane Biondi of Arlington, Jean Marcinkewich of Hull and Janet of Lowell. He was "Pa" to his 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Cliff was predeceased by his wife, his sister, Anne McLaughlin and his great-grandson, Brandon Leone. Cliff was a retired postal worker out of the Harvard Square post office. In 1945, Cliff lied about his age (16) and enlisted in the US Army. He was sent to Japan as part of the US occupying force and served in General MacArthur's Honor Guard. He remained in the Army, serving in Korea, where he was taken prisoner in 1950 and held as a POW for 33 months before his eventual release. Shortly after arriving home to a hero's welcome in Cambridge, Cliff re-enlisted. After completing his service in the US Army, Cliff went on to serve 36 years in the Massachusetts National Guard. He remained active in ex-POW groups throughout his life. Cliff and Helen raised their family in Cambridge and spent part of each summer at Salisbury Beach. He loved the Red Sox, especially trips to spring training, the Patriots, and he was a fierce cribbage player. A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ To send an online condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020