|
|
JOHANSON, Clifford Age 89, of Marlboro, Aug 23, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Claire (Dewey) Johanson. Loving father of Clifford Johanson, the late Stephen Johanson & his wife Judy, Keith Johanson & his wife Lorraine and David Johanson & his wife Lynne. Cherished grandfather to Carly Johanson Hardy, Jen Johanson, Luke Johanson, Jes Anzaldi & Nick Johanson, and great-grandfather to Caleb Hardy, Nathan Hardy and Juliet Johanson. Family and friends will Celebrate Clifford's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday for a Funeral Home Service at 11 AM. Burial will be private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019