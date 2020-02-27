Boston Globe Obituaries
CLIFFORD L. SMITH Jr.

CLIFFORD L. SMITH Jr. Obituary
SMITH, Clifford L. Jr. Age 80, formerly of Dorchester, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise A. Loving father of Jennifer and her husband Alan Malloy of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, Kathleen and her husband Alfonso Osornio of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, Jeff and his wife Melissa Smith of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester. Loving Papa of Kayla, Richelle, Kyle, Ryan, Mateo, Maci, and Violet. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Thursday, March 5th 4 to 8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home, Friday, March 6 at 1 PM. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
