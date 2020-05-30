Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
BOULGER, Clifford P. Of Norwood, formerly Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 76. A legendary storyteller with a remarkable sense of humor, he will always be remembered for the laughter around him and the love he had for his family. Beloved husband of the late Ruth S. (Cesvet) Boulger. Devoted father of William Boulger and his wife Yolanda of North Scituate, RI, Alix Lind and her husband Christopher of Lunenburg, and Wayne Jeveli and his wife Perryann of CA. Brother of Mary Coyne of Ireland, Caroline Coyne of Ireland, George Boulger of Roslindale and the late John Roe "Jack" Boulger of Norwood, and William Boulger and Robert Bolger of Ireland. Cherished grandfather of Noah, Henry, Maks, Skylar, and Tucker. Son of the late John Lloyd "Jack" and Teresa (O'Toole) Boulger. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the MSPCA-Angell Memorial, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.mspca.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
