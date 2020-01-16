Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:30 PM
CLINTON BRIAN HUNTER Obituary
HUNTER, Clinton Brian Of Quincy, died suddenly on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was 43. Loving father of Elena Lambert of Milton. Beloved son of Catherine (Arris) Hunter of Quincy and the late Clinton W. Hunter. Loving brother of Steven Kazorek and his wife Maura of Plymouth, and Deborah Wilson and her husband Donald of Quincy. Cherished uncle of Kelley Ann Kazorek, Matthew Kazorek and Ashleigh Wilson. Also survived by many caring aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, January 22nd 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY with a Funeral Home Service on Wednesday, January 22nd at 6:30 PM. Cremation will follow, Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Clinton may be made to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
