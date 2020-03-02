Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
CLINTON J. CHADSEY

CLINTON J. CHADSEY Obituary
CHADSEY, Clinton J. Of Melrose, on Feb. 29, 2020, at age 73. Beloved husband of Carolyn J. (Davis) Chadsey, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted father of Derek M. Chadsey of Warner, NH, and Jill E. Soucy and her husband Chris of Hamilton. Loving brother of Ralph W. Chadsey, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Norfolk and brother-in-law of Richard G. Pothier & the late Nancy L. (Davis) Pothier of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Ella Mackenzie Soucy and survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Clint's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Saturday, March 7 from 2-5pm, with a time of sharing at 5pm. Donations in Clint's memory may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or support.woundedwarriorproject.org For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
