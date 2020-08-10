|
NANGLE, Clinton Formerly of Hamilton, passed away at his home in South Carolina on August 7, 2020. Son of Jane and John Nangle, he was born in Marblehead in 1930. Clint attended Noble & Greenough and graduated from Harvard College in 1952. After graduating, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, followed by employment at the NSA, ABC, Procter & Gamble, as well as forming his own investment company. Clint was an equine enthusiast. He joined the Myopia Polo Club in 1965 and also helped to re-establish the polo program at Harvard College in the late 1960s. He was an active member of the U.S. Polo Association for over fifty years. Clint served as the USPA Governor for the Florida/Caribbean Circuit and as a Governor-at-Large for twenty years. In 1993, he established the USPA Equine Welfare Committee. In 2014, the Committee created the Clint Nangle Equine Welfare Award in his honor and he was its first recipient. He also served as a Director of the Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame in Lake Worth, Florida. Clint was an avid reader and art collector. He played the piano and loved jazz and big band music. He had a great sense of humor and was a terrific conversationalist. Clint is survived by his daughter Dana Nangle Scott (husband John) of Simsbury, Connecticut, sons Gene and Rod (wife Elizabeth), three grandsons, and longtime companion Barbara Parker of South Carolina. He was predeceased by his first wife Ann Edmiston Nangle and son John Nangle. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020