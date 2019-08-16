|
HUDNALL, Clyde D. 101, of Peabody, devoted husband of the late Mary (Leahy) Hudnall, son of the late William and Jessie (Van Meter) Hudnall, loving father of daughter, Denise (Joel), and late son, Donald, grandfather of Jared (Paige), Mark (Alice), Rachel (Michael), and Michael (Tara). He is also survived by his five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Clyde was predeceased by his siblings, Horrold and Arnold Hudnall, Helen Shively, and Cora Lee Sooter. He served in the US Navy during World War II and, after the war, in the US Naval Reserve. He was employed as a flight inspector for the FAA for over 30 years, working primarily out of Boston and Bedford. An active member of his community, he volunteered with several local organizations, including the Peabody Historical Society, where he was the military curator. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM followed by his Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St., Peabody. Expressions of sympathy can be made in his name to the Honor Flight New England or the . For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019