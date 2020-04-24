|
RICHARDSON, Clyta Faith Faith passed away quietly in the morning, April 21, 2020 in Watertown, MA at the age of 104. She is survived by daughters Joan Wrenn of Walnut Creek, CA and Marla Richardson of Newton, MA, granddaughter Erryn Yaacobi of Boca Raton, FL, great-grandsons Joshua, Jacob, Jaret and Jed, and great-granddaughters, Noa and Emma. Born in Tacoma, WA in 1915 to parents James Moore Simpson and Allie Blanche Marshall Simpson, Faith was a dedicated Methodist. She married H. Neil Richardson in 1939, lived in Massachusetts while Neil was in seminary at Boston Univ., then in Syracuse, NY, where Neil was a Professor, then back to Newton, MA where she lived for 56 years in a three-story house on West Newton Hill. In the course of her life, Faith worked in the Methodist Church, first as secretary to the Newtonville church, then as admin assistant to Bishop James K. Matthews in Boston and Washington, DC. After that she was called to be secretary to the Council of Bishops, editor of the Book of Discipline (1980 & 1984), then secretary to General Conference for two quadrennia. After retiring, she was asked to set up a new episcopal office in Albany, NY, commuting weekly from Newton. Faith was graced with good health all her life, was interested in genealogy, travelling around the globe with her late sister Jean Simpson Hanson for Methodist conferences and genealogical research. Faith was predeceased by her husband Neil in 1988, her sister Jean, daughter Marsha Richardson and grandson Drew Marshall Harrington. Services private. To share a memory or words of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020